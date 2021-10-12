TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson Loop is officially in service and it can take you to work, class or out on the town all for free.
The circulator is Baltimore County's first free public transit service, and it begins its first route Tuesday at noon.
The circulator aims to ease the congestion so common in the Towson area, making it easier for residents, students and other commuters to get around without adding to traffic and parking headaches.
There will be 12 buses in circulation which come every 15 minutes, and these new routes are incorporated into the existing MTA bus routes. The multi-million dollar service is paid for by county funds and a federal grant.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the circulator fulfills a major campaign promise.
“Whether you’re going to work at GBMC or Towson Place, heading to class at Towson or Goucher, or dining or shopping around downtown Towson, you can get around,” said Olszewski at a celebration Tuesday morning.
The Towson Loop, consisting of the blue and orange routes, is the first of numerous free circulators planned in the area as part of the Baltimore County Loop.
The Towson Loop, consisting of the blue and orange routes, is the first of numerous free circulators planned in the area as part of the Baltimore County Loop.

For more information about its run times and various routes, head to the Baltimore County Loop website. baltcoloop.Com.