BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is relocating yet another show due to a labor dispute between management at the Music Center at Strathmore and the union representing employees in the ticket office.

The orchestra announced Tuesday it is moving the Oct. 23 performance of Marin Conducts Rachmaninoff to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and offering ticket-holders comparable seats and either free parking or a shuttle from Montgomery County.

On Sept. 15, the BSO said it was moving two concerts from the North Bethesda venue while management continued negotiations with I.A.T.S.E. Local 868, the union representing ticket office workers.

The next week, the orchestra announced the cancellation of two October concerts at the venue and relocation of another.

The union has said Strathmore is using the pandemic to eliminate full-time jobs in the ticket office and reduce hours for part-time employees.

Strathmore has previously expressed hopes in finalizing an agreement with the venue’s two dozen full- and part-time ticket sellers, but also said the pandemic has caused management “to rethink what ticket-buying will look like in the future.”

In a Sept. 16 update, the venue said it “implemented” a final offer for three full-time and 10 part-time ticket sellers that doesn’t reduce wages and benefits, provides more training and creates flexible work schedules based on demand.

Separately, the BSO and Strathmore have yet to finalize an annual licensing agreement for the 2021-2022 season that complies with the contracts between the orchestra and the unions representing the musicians and stagehands.

In response, Strathmore said the Concert Hall is now open to other performers on dates when the BSO has relocated performances.

Tonya McBride Robles, BSO vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement on Sept. 24: “We have provided Strathmore with a signed license agreement that contains the same provisions included in previous years regarding staffing and collective bargaining units, and we have engaged in efforts to help steer Strathmore and IATSE Local 868 towards mediation. We remain hopeful that a resolution of their underlying labor dispute will help to resolve the connected issues with our license agreement and enable the return of the BSO to our beloved second home.”