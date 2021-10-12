ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. has asked Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a local state of emergency to help residents and businesses impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a disaster declaration.

During a press conference Tuesday, Pittman said the county learned of the FEMA’s decision last Friday, and that the federal agency determined the damage caused by the storm was not beyond the capabilities of state and local governments.

The tropical storm passed through the region on Sept. 1, bringing tornados and flash flooding.. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County, with an EF-2 tornado hitting the Annapolis area and causing significant damage.

In Cecil County, the Elk River rose to significant levels and washed out streets in Elkton.

“We need to be able to activate all of the state resources that we can, both for the businesses and the residents who had damage as a result of this tornado,” Pittman said.

In an Oct. 11 letter to Hogan, Pittman said a state declaration would allow residents and businesses to access relief through two state programs.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley also urged Hogan to declare a state of emergency.

“We believe we’ve seen a lot of stuff over the last four years. We never thought we’d see a tornado touch down in one of our main economic corridors in this city, and one of our oldest and proudest neighborhoods,” Buckley said of damage on West Street.

In his letter, Pittman wrote that a county assessment determined five buildings in the county were destroyed and 24 sustained major damage from the storm. Inspectors deemed at least 18 homes uninhabitable, he wrote.

More than 92 properties in Annapolis were damaged, with five being completely destroyed and 29 sustaining major damage, Pittman wrote.

Hogan officially requested a federal disaster declaration on Sept. 27, saying federal resources would “help those affected recover as quickly as possible.”