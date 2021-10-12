POOLESVILLE (WJZ) — A man who was shot and killed for allegedly intruding in a Poolesville home Monday had already been sleeping in the basement of the home, Montgomery County Police said Tuesday.
The man killed was identified as 34-year-old Harry Trueman Powell of Washington, D.C.
Police said a homeowner on the 18000 block of River Road had called 911 about Powell. While he was on the phone with the Emergency Communications Center, police said he fired at Powell, who had made entry into the residence.
Police said it appeared Powell was had been sleeping in the basement of the homeowner’s “for some time” without any permission. It is unclear exactly how long he had been staying in the basement.
No charges have been filed against the homeowner. An investigation is ongoing.