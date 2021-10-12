WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A new division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is among the agencies investigating this week’s police-involved shooting in Baltimore County.

The Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division was formed in response to several police reform bills passed by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year.

That unit and the Maryland State Police are now tasked with investigating the shooting that unfolded Monday morning while police pursued a pair of armed robbery suspects.

‘If you think about it, it makes sense,” said Dana Mulhauser, chief of the Independent Investigations Division. “Individuals shouldn’t be investigating people that they know if there is a way to avoid it, right?”

According to Baltimore County Police, officers were initially called about 2 a.m. Monday for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Windsor Mill.

The two suspects were trying to get away from police when their vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and they bailed out, according to police.

An officer encountered one of the suspects near Englewood Avenue and Gilmore Street, and a shootout ensued. Police said K-9 units found the suspect dead nearby a short time later.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The officer, who was hurt but not shot during the exchange of gunfire, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The flurry of police activity and a sprawling crime scene had some residents concerned, neighbors told WJZ.

“The neighbors were in fear,” Woodlawn resident Rodney Booth said. “They were in shock.”

While Baltimore County Police are investigating the robbery, the new unit with the Attorney General’s Office will review the officer-involved shooting.

Based on preliminary details released by police, it’s believed that only one officer fired his agency weapon during Monday morning’s pursuit.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard operating procedure for officer-involved shootings.

The Independent Investigations Division and MSP will compile a report based on their findings, which will be provided to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We think that this is better for everyone,” Mulhauser said. “You know, our job is not to target or to headhunt. Our job is to investigate police officers in the same way that everyone else gets investigated, right, with fairness.”