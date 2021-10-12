BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leading the Baltimore Ravens back from a 22-3 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Lamar Jackson put on what head coach John Harbaugh described as “one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen.”

Jackson’s dazzling final line in the 31-25 overtime win: 37-for-43 for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 62 yards on the ground.

But that only scratches the surface of how epic Jackson’s night was, and how amazing he’s been through the first five games of the 2021 season. Here are nine stats that paint a more complete picture.

Jackson’s 442 passing yards set a Ravens record for most in a single game.

Lamar Jackson threw for 442 yards, a new Ravens franchise record. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 12, 2021

The Ravens had 528 yards of total offense on Monday night. Jackson was responsible for 504 of them.

Lamar Jackson was responsible for 96% of the #Ravens total yards. You read that correctly 🤯🎱 pic.twitter.com/3j0nxgFvT3 — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) October 12, 2021

Of the 4,017 NFL games where a quarterback has thrown the ball 40 times, Jackson has the highest completion percentage, at 86%.

There have been 4,017 individual games of 40+ pass attempts in NFL history. Lamar Jackson (86.0%) now has the highest completion percentage in any of those games. H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/u8oSBaJGUH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2021

He also has the highest completion percentage for any quarterback who’s passed for 400 yards or more.

On Monday night vs. the Colts, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson overcame the largest deficit of his NFL career (19 points) and set the NFL record for completion percentage (86%) in both a 400-yard passing game and a 40-attempt passing game. pic.twitter.com/E5ju49kUWH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

Jackson is the first player in league history to pass for 1,500 yards and rush for 300 yards in a five-game span.

￼Lamar Jackson has been beating teams through the air and on the ground beyond last night. Jackson is the first player with 1,500 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in a 5-game span in NFL history, according to @EliasSports — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 12, 2021

With the win, Jackson tied Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino for the most wins by a quarterback before age 25. The Ravens still have 13 more games to play and Jackson doesn’t turn 25 until January.

LAMAR JACKSON IS HISTORICALLY GREAT PASS IT ON pic.twitter.com/Amu3mPCOj9 — The Exit 52 Podcast (@Exit52Podcast) October 12, 2021

On the season, Jackson is fifth in passing yards. Not bad for a running back.

Jackson has 1,519 passing yards so far this year, putting him ahead of highly regarded signal callers such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott.

Even more incredible, he is the eighth best rusher in the entire league

With 341 rushing yards on the year, Jackson has been better on the ground than many team’s starting running backs, a list that includes Colts back Jonathan Taylor, Washington’s Antonio Gibson and Green Bay’s Aaron Jones.

Put that together, and Jackson’s 1,860 yards of production is better than 18 teams. Yes, 18 NFL teams have put up fewer yards than Jackson as an individual.