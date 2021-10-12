BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man has been federally charged with threatening Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and current medical analyst with CNN, over her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Scott Eli Harris allegedly sent Wen a message in July and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper.READ MORE: Intruder Fatally Shot In Poolesville Home Had Been Staying In The Basement, Police Say
“I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” he allegedly wrote, later asking, “where’s your f—ing office?”
Harris also allegedly told Wen he was never going to take “your wonder drug,” adding “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.”READ MORE: Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Cherry Hill Shooting
The message also allegedly references Wen’s background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language.
Harris is charged with one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication.MORE NEWS: Annapolis Couple Could Face Life In Prison If Convicted Of Espionage Charges
The indictment was originally filed on Sept. 29 and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested. He is scheduled to appear make an initial appearance in Texas.