CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Columbia, Crime, Howard County, Police, Shooting, violence

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia that left two people critically injured Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 10600 block of Gramercy Place just before 6 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near an apartment complex. About half a mile away, near Hickory Ridge Road and Martin Road, police found a second man suffering from gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Markets To Offer Short-Term Leasing At The Avenue Market In An Effort To Bring New Businesses To Pennsylvania Ave

Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

READ MORE: BARCS To Close Intake Of New Cats Due To Feline Panleukopenia Outbreak, Effective Immediately

Officials said a gun was recovered at each location.

MORE NEWS: FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration For Damage From Ida; Pittman Calls On Hogan To Declare State Of Emergency

It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff