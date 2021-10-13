BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The company that manufactures a baby cereal sold exclusively at Walmart issued a voluntary recall Friday for three lots of the product, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
A routine sampling by the FDA found that three lots of Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal, made by Maple Island Inc., tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.
Walmart has pulled the baby food off its shelves and has taken measures to prevent further sales.
No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported and no other production lots or Parent's Choice products are affected by the recall, the FDA said.
Have the product in your pantry? Check the best if used by date and product numbers to determine if you’ve purchased from the recalled lots.
Here are the best if used by date and product numbers of the recalled lots:
- Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.
- Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
- Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022
If you have the recalled product, throw it away or return it to Walmart for a full refund. For more information, visit the FDA announcement.