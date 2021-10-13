BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced the locations of four new automated speed cameras and three new red light cameras.

The department’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System program uses automated cameras to measure vehicle speed, assess the heights of commercial vehicles and determine if vehicles run red lights to assess fines.

Starting on or about Oct. 25, four new speed will be placed in the area of city schools.

The locations are:

200-5400 blocks Cedonia Avenue (northbound and southbound) – Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School

600-1000 blocks N. Fulton Avenue (northbound and southbound) – Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts

3100-3500 blocks Hillsdale Road – Calvin Rodwell Elementary School

4500-5300 blocks Walther Avenue – Arts & Ideas Sudbury School

Speed cameras in school zones operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fines are $40.

Starting on or about Oct. 25, there will be four new red light cameras at the following intersections:

Patterson Park Avenue at Orleans Street

Ellwood Avenue at E. Fayette Street

Huntingdon Avenue at 28th Street

Red light camera are on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Fines are $75.

Additionally, the agency announced the location of two new monitoring systems for commercial vehicles. When a truck is detected in a restricted area, photos and video are taken of the vehicle. There are designated truck routes throughout the city.

On or about Oct. 25, commercial vehicle monitoring will begin at:

1700 block of E. Preston Street

1000 block of Milton Avenue

Vehicle height monitoring system cameras are on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. A warning is issued for a first offense. Fines are $125 for the second offense and $250 for subsequent offenses.

A full map of automated cameras in the city can be found here.