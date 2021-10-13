BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The robbery suspect and Baltimore County officer involved in a shootout in Woodlawn Monday were identified by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jovan Lewis Singleton, was found dead shortly after the exchange of gunfire.

The officer was identified only as Lt. Meade, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department

Meade was hurt during the shootout, but his injury was not a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sequence of events began shortly after 2 a.m. as officers investigated an armed robbery reported at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Windsor Mill Road near Woodlawn Drive, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said two suspects were trying to lose police when their vehicle was involved in a hit-and-crash crash near Dogwood Road and Gwynn Oak Avenue. That’s when police believe the suspects bailed out.

An officer came across one of the suspects near the corner of Englewood Avenue and Gilmore Street and the pair traded gunfire, according to police.

Police said K-9 units found one of the suspects dead nearby a short time later. It wasn’t immediately clear how the suspect died.

A firearm believed to be linked to the case was recovered from the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe only one officer fired his agency-issued firearm during the exchange of gunfire.