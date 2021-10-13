COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in Tuesday’s shooting in Columbia that sent two men to the hospital.
The shooting was reported about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Gramercy At Town Center apartment complex, not far from the Columbia Mall, according to the Howard County Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Michael Lokougna suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They found a wounded 22-year-old Aboudabar Diabate about a half-mile away.
Both men were taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where Diabate is listed in critical condition and Lokougna is listed in serious condition, police said.
Guns were recovered from the areas where both men were found.
It’s unclear if anyone else was involved in the shooting, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 410-313-STOP. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.