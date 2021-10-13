BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Disney on Ice has returned to the Royal Farms Arena.
Beginning, Oct. 13 until Oct. 17, guests will be able to catch Mickey and his entire search party live on ice.
According to their website, the shows will be held at 100% capacity. Face coverings are required indoors for ages two and older in compliance with city policies.
Showtimes vary by night. For more information on COVID-19 protocols or to buy tickets, click here.
