CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Former Mount de Sales Academy teacher Pat Bettridge watched in awe as one of the students she taught years ago launched into space aboard Wednesday’s Blue Origin flight.

“She did it and I am so happy for her,” said Bettridge.

The company’s vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers, flew alongside the famous “Star Trek” actor William Shatner and two other crew members.

Powers sat in Mrs. Bettridge’s English classes back in the early 1990s at the Catonsville school. And Bettridge said she remembers her very fondly.

“She was an outstanding intellect, as a student as an athlete,” she said.

Powers spent 10 minutes in flight aboard the rocket called New Shepard.

It was the second crewed mission for Blue Origin and powers played a big role in getting off the ground, which was a dream come true for her, said Bettridge.

“I keep thinking back to when she was 13 and said I want to be an astronaut.”

Many at Mount de Sales today also watched Powers blast off in the rocket during a launch watch party.

A former classmate, Julie Gilless, was thrilled to see her finally achieve what she’d working so hard toward.

“This is so exciting,” she said. “No one deserves it more.”

Both Gilless and Mrs. Bettridge have been in touch with Powers and have been wishing her well.