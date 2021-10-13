BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot in the head and body had to flag down a Baltimore Police patrol officer on Greenmount Avenue early Wednesday morning, police said.
The 31-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,100 Cases Reported, 16 New Deaths
Police said a patrol officer was approached by the man around 5:17 a.m. He was transported to the hospital where he is now in critical but stable condition.READ MORE: Baby Cereal Sold At Walmart Recalled Over Arsenic Levels
The victim was able to tell the officer he was in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue when he was shot, police said.
No further details are available on the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your October Payment Coming?
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.