BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University’s complete choir is set to perform for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this Thursday, officials announced.
The world-renowned choir will be joined by Morgan State’s Jazz Band Ensemble. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public with standing room only.
The choir is also set to perform this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Members will perform the National Anthem at the start of the Ravens game.
