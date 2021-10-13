BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s part restaurant, part culinary program. Groundwork Kitchen opened back in July offering takeout and delivery, but with the opening of their dining room, they are fully operational.

They’re also moving full steam ahead with their 12-week culinary arts program, a free program that provides students the knowledge needed to work in the foodservice and hospitality industry.

Both the culinary program and restaurant is a social enterprise and expansion of the nonprofit Paul’s Place, which has been working to improve the quality of life in Southwest Baltimore for the past 38 years.

Groundwork Kitchen fits that model perfectly, providing culinary training free of charge, and helping secure jobs for the students.

“From the hotel industry, to quick service, to business casual, to upscale dining, the possibilities for careers in those different sections are endless,” said Executive Chef Kimberly Triplett.

Each meal purchased from the restaurant, which is described as “Maryland style casual,” will help support the program.

Triplett said the restaurant will provide the students a unique opportunity to learn from, and work with, industry professionals.

“Anything to do with hospitality,” said Tripplet, “It can be in front of the house, which they will be trained on, and back of the house as well.”

It’s the chance to inspire and train future chefs while helping set them on a path to success.

Triplett said, “It’s an incredible experience to be a part of Groundwork Kitchen and be impactful in helping individuals better their lives.”

The proceeds from each meal support the culinary arts training program.