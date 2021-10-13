ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — The search for answers continues after a Baltimore County man and his son were found shot to death Monday night inside their Rosedale home.

Officers answering a call about a shooting on Plainview Road about 9 p.m. Monday found 55-year-old Christopher Walker and his 24-year-old son, Justin, dead, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Investigators have said the 911 call that night came from inside the residence, but additional details about the case have not been released.

“As far as who was inside the home and when they were inside the home, that’s all being investigated at this point by our detectives,” a police spokesperson said.

The lack of answers and uncertainty surrounding the double shooting have neighbors puzzled about what might have happened.

One neighbor who spoke with WJZ on the condition of anonymity said violence like the kind that occurred Monday night is uncommon for the area.

“They are calling it a double homicide, but we don’t know because they’re not releasing any of the information,” the neighbor said. “And it seems to be an isolated incident.”

The neighbors willing to speak with news crews said they did not know the family because they didn’t live next door.

“By them being further down, we’ve really had no interaction with that family or people at that end of the street,” a neighbor said.

Sam Reyna, who lives in the area, called the double killing tragic.

“I mean, a young father and young son, it’s not a good thing,” Reyna told WJZ.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case, nor have they released any information about a potential motive.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 410-307-2020. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.