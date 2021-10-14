CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police released surveillance footage Thursday in hopes the public can help identify a suspect who shot a 12-year-old girl in Capitol Heights last week.
The drive-by shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, injuring a girl who was waiting for food inside a nearby restaurant, according to Prince George's County Police.
Police said the 12-year-old victim, who is not believed to be the shooter’s intended target, was rushed to an area hospital where she’s listed in critical condition.
Please take a moment to view this video. Our detectives are looking to identify the vehicle (possibly an Infiniti) and suspect(s) who shot and critically injured a 12-year-old Friday. A @PGCrimeSolvers CA$H reward is being offered in this case. Read more: https://t.co/XHUIdwRQJz pic.twitter.com/PAs3GvRBZL
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 14, 2021
The 41-second clip shows someone wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt standing out of the sunroof of a dark-colored sedan, opening fire toward businesses in a strip mall.
The shooter’s vehicle, described as possibly an Infiniti with tinted windows and chrome trim, was last seen heading toward Brooks Drive, police said.
Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for credible tips that lead to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).