BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil will be held Thursday evening for a Mervo High School football player who died this week after suffering a brain injury during a game last month.
Friends and loved ones will gather about 7 p.m. at Art Model Football Field at Mervo to remember the life of Elijah Gorham, a 17-year-old senior and wide receiver who passed away Monday.
Gorham was described by his coach as “a wonderful young man” who led his teammates by example.
“So caring, so giving, so genuine – can’t say enough positive things about him,” Mervo High School Football Coach Patrick Nixon said, adding that Gorham always found a way to brighten his day.
“Elijah would always run up to me and say, ‘Hey coach, how’s your day?’ and offer a hug,” Nixon recalled.
Gorham left a Sept. 18 game against Dunbar High School after suffering a head injury, according to a fundraiser set up in his memory. He was treated at the game and taken to an area hospital.
The 17-year-old remained hospitalized until Monday when word spread of his passing.
An autopsy performed by the medical examiner’s office found a mixture of cardiac arrest, a traumatic brain injury, multi-system organ failure and accidental trauma contributed to the teenager’s death.
Shantres Shaw, Gorham’s mother, told WJZ in a Tuesday phone interview that the Mervo High School football program was like a family to her son.
“He was amazing,” Shaw said. “He loved the game, he loved to play football, he was a team player, he was a loyal team player. It was a brotherhood to him.”
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, a Mervo alum, was among those who lamented Gorham’s passing.
"Elijah Gorham was more than a (Mervo High School) student athlete," Scott said. "He was a young man full of promise with an infectious spirit. Elijah's passing is an unspeakable tragedy."
A GoFundMe has been set up to establish a scholarship in Gorham’s memory. Click here to learn more or make a donation.