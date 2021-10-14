BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a family fight going on in Ravens Nation.

Appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” Wednesday, former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott took a few shots at third-year player Marquise Brown, arguing the wide receiver wouldn’t start for some of the league’s top teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

Brown shot back on Twitter: “His name Bart what you expect.”

🤣🤣 His name Bart what you expect https://t.co/sbhvfgePCW — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) October 13, 2021

Brown went a little more in-depth during his appearance on WJZ’s “Purple Playbook.”

“That was pretty disrespectful, I’m not gonna lie,” he told Mark Viviano. “I don’t usually respond to people but if I see Bart in person, we got words.”

Bmore loves @BartScott57 but his take that @Primetime_jet wouldn’t be a starter w KC, GB or BUF? 🤔

Marquise on @wjz: “That was pretty disrespectful, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t usually respond to people but if I see Bart in person, we got words.” See “Purple Playbook” this wknd pic.twitter.com/HAbtOKeL0R — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) October 14, 2021

On the season Brown has 451 receiving yards–good for 8th in the league–and five touchdowns.

Asked about it again on Thursday, Brown reportedly labeled Scott’s comments as “foolishness.”

It didn’t end there.

Taking exception to Brown’s Twitter clapback, Scott on Thursday afternoon posted a clip from his radio show talking about his Baltimore credentials after playing with the Ravens from 2002 to 2008, telling Brown to find his poster inside the Ravens complex.

Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/mY0JhJMVxj — Bart Scott #CantWait 🏈 (@BartScott57) October 14, 2021

“Let’s talk about blood in the soil, DNA, you know what I’m saying? I built bricks. I added bricks to that legacy over there,” Scott said. “So don’t ever come at me, bro.”

During his time in Baltimore, Scott played in 109 games and recorded 448 tackles and 16 sacks.

He said his comments were about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s incredible play, then added a dollop of shade.

“What I was really talking about was Lamar Jackson and his greatness, not the fact that you aren’t a No. 1, which you aren’t,” Scott said.

The Ravens’ selection of wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the draft “lets you know they’re not sold on you as a No. 1,” Scott argued.

Scott then doubled down on his argument that Brown wouldn’t start for some of the NFL’s contenders, listing off teams and their receiving units. (Some of his examples are not all that convincing.)

Showing my work pic.twitter.com/8MWoCiTHpV — Bart Scott #CantWait 🏈 (@BartScott57) October 14, 2021

There was something of an apology.

“Listen, I didn’t mean to hurt your feelings,” Scott said. “What I was trying to do was build up a Lamar Jackson.”

But he followed it up with a defense of the name Bartholomew while taking a few digs at Marquise. Yes, really.

“Bartholomew will get an interview anywhere,” Scott said. “‘Markweese’, Marquise, mmmmm, you might not get called back sometimes, bro.”