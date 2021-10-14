CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Bureau Of Utilities, Howard County, Water Main Break, water outage

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A water main break affecting dozens of homes was reported Thursday morning in a Columbia neighborhood.

The Howard County Bureau of Utilities has shut off the water to the water main on Broken Timber Way off Summer Hollow Lane while crews repair a broken valve, the county tweeted.

READ MORE: Report: Stewart Bainum Jr. Plans To Launch 'The Baltimore Banner,' An All-Digital News Outlet

According to the tweet, county staff expect homes and businesses in the area to be without water for up to six hours while repairs are completed.

READ MORE: Weekend Weather: Cool Down Incoming, Hello Fall!

The county said the water outage is also impacting service on neighboring streets.

MORE NEWS: Butterball Recalls Ground Turkey Products For Possible Plastic Contamination

For more information, call 410-313-4900.