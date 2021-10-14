COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A water main break affecting dozens of homes was reported Thursday morning in a Columbia neighborhood.
The Howard County Bureau of Utilities has shut off the water to the water main on Broken Timber Way off Summer Hollow Lane while crews repair a broken valve, the county tweeted.
According to the tweet, county staff expect homes and businesses in the area to be without water for up to six hours while repairs are completed.
The county said the water outage is also impacting service on neighboring streets.
For more information, call 410-313-4900.
