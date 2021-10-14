BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 8-year-old girl won her battle against a rare and deadly condition associated with COVID-19 at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center this summer.

When Morgan Deitz contracted COVID-19 in late July, the center said her symptoms weren’t much more than a common cold.

“She was a little fatigued, had a runny nose and her throat was a little sore,” her mom, Lauren Deitz, said. “We quarantined for the recommended time, and then life continued as normal.”

But it wasn’t over. Nearly a month later, Morgan came down with a fever and had stomach pains, extreme fatigue, soreness and a rash on her hands. They were telltale symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — or MIS-C — the center said.

According to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C causes inflammation in parts of the body, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The condition can shut down these organs.

The CDC said many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.

Morgan’s heart rate was found to be “sky high” at the emergency room of the children’s center. After she was stabilized, her stay at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit began.

“She took a turn for the worse so quickly,” Lauren Deitz said. “Thank goodness we were in the hospital.”

Morgan was placed on several treatments and regimens, including immunoglobulin therapy to fight MIS-C. Her condition stabilized, but two days later, the center said, Morgan’s fever spiked again.

After another round of treatments, Morgan pulled through. She left the hospital after 10 days battling the deadly condition.

Morgan missed the first day of school because of her hospitalization, and she can’t do her favorite activities like soccer and gym, but her mom says Morgan “feels great.”

Lauren Deitz implored other families to take precautions against COVID-19.

“You always hear people say you never think it would happen to them,” Lauren Deitz said. “COVID-19 does affect children. Something like this can happen.”

“Morgan is a healthy kid who got COVID, and then got a bad complication of that,” Dr. Shalen says. “It speaks to the importance of community efforts to protect our unvaccinated population against COVID-19. This family did everything they should be doing, and unfortunately still had to deal with a very serious consequence.”

there have been nearly 5,000 cases of MIS-C and more than 40 deaths in the U.S. since May 2020.