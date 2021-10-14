ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the unit block of Pleasent Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Detectives are investigating and anyone with information about this incident to contact at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.