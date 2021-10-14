WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating an early morning attempted ATM theft at Security Square Mall.
Officials said the call for a reported burglary came in just after 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
The suspect allegedly drove through one of the doors leading into the mall toward an ATM. According to authorities, the suspect hit the ATM several times.
They attempted to lift the machine into their vehicle but were unsuccessful before fleeing the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
