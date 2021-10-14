Jairus "JD" Robinson Shares Why He Kept Giving Shan His Extra 'Survivor' Vote: 'My Only Play Was To Suck Up To The People In Power'Jairus "JD" Robinson discusses his time on 'Survivor 41.'

'Survivor 41' Episode 4 Recap: A Blindside Strikes! Survivor is back with another suspenseful episode! A castaway didn't just get voted out – they got completely blindsided! Who was it? Well, here's how it all went down...

Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Says 'I’m Really Excited For The Villains'Javicia Leslie stars as Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, and Robin Givens joins the cast as Jada Jet, the CEO of Jet Industries for Season 3, debuting October 13.

Tory Kittles: 'Sparks May Fly' In Season 2 Of The EqualizerTory Kittles discusses season two of 'The Equalizer' premiering Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+.

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent GreenBrady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.

WATCH: 'The Equalizer' Returns For Its Second Season On CBS And Paramount+ Sunday At 8pm'The Equalizer' is back for a second season on CBS and Paramount+ starting Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT.