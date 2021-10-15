CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Annapolis Police Department, Anne Arundel County, deadly shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim of Thursday’s deadly shooting in Annapolis as a Baltimore man, authorities said Friday.

Cornell Young, 23, was found shot about 1 p.m. by officers investigating a report of a shooting in the unit block of Pleasant Street, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Young was taken to an area hospital but did not survive, police said.

There’s no word yet on a suspect or motive in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-260-3439. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

