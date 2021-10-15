ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim of Thursday’s deadly shooting in Annapolis as a Baltimore man, authorities said Friday.
Cornell Young, 23, was found shot about 1 p.m. by officers investigating a report of a shooting in the unit block of Pleasant Street, according to the Annapolis Police Department.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Make Arrests In Deadly Double Shooting
Young was taken to an area hospital but did not survive, police said.
There's no word yet on a suspect or motive in the deadly shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-260-3439. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.