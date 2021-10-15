BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in connection with a deadly double shooting in East Baltimore back in August, authorities said Friday.
Taijhae Brown, 19 and Kennard Johnson, 32, both of Baltimore, each face first-degree murder charges in the shooting that left 62-year-old Grace Jackson dead and a 52-year-old man wounded, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers investigating a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 1700 block of North Patterson Park Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Aug. 31 found Jackson and a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Both shooting victims were taken to area hospitals. Jackson later died of her injuries.
Court records show Brown has an arraignment hearing set for Nov. 1.
A preliminary hearing for Johnson is scheduled for Nov. 9.