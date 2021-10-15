BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beginning Monday, all of Baltimore City’s 14,000 employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or face weekly testing. But Baltimore’s Police Union is pushing back, telling its officers in a letter sent Friday to not disclose their vaccination status.

It is an attempt to delay the start of this mandate until they can get more clarity on the city’s policy.

“Proof of vaccination will be required of Baltimore City employees effective Oct. 18, 2021,” Mayor Brandon Scott announced in September.

The letter sent Friday, from union president Sergeant Mike Mancuso says the union has been trying to get clarity on the city’s new vaccination policy for weeks.

In the letter, Sergeant Mancuso writes in part: “our attorneys will be filing a court action today, in an attempt to at least delay the implementation of this policy.”

According to the Baltimore Police Department, 64 percent of their entire department has been vaccinated.

“This is about leading by example protecting the health of our workforce, residents and their loved ones,” said Mayor Scott.

WJZ received this statement from the Mayor’s Office:

“Labor Commissioner Deborah Moore-Carter led a productive meeting this afternoon with the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police and their attorney, Commissioner Michael Harrison, and representatives from the City’s Law Department and Human Resources to discuss concerns over the vaccination mandate. We will remain in close contact with the FOP until a solution is reached, and we are hopeful it will.”

WJZ is working to learn if more meetings will be held between the union and the city.