CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Odenton

ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have a suspect in custody following a shooting Friday less than a half-mile away from an Odenton elementary school.

The shooting was reported about 1 p.m. along Hammond Branch Road off Pine Orchard Parkway, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

READ MORE: FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Booster Doses Of Johnson & Johnson's Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine

Officers answering that call found someone suffering from a gunshot wound to an extremity, and they took a suspect into custody, police said.

READ MORE: Capitol Police Officer Told Jan. 6 Rioter To Scrub Evidence, Prosecutors Say

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community,” the police department tweeted.

MORE NEWS: Hogan Announces $4M In Relief For Homeowners, Businesses Impacted By Ida Following FEMA Denial

 

CBS Baltimore Staff