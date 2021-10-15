ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have a suspect in custody following a shooting Friday less than a half-mile away from an Odenton elementary school.
The shooting was reported about 1 p.m. along Hammond Branch Road off Pine Orchard Parkway, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Officers answering that call found someone suffering from a gunshot wound to an extremity, and they took a suspect into custody, police said.
The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
“There is no ongoing threat to the community,” the police department tweeted.

