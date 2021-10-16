BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The flu season is fast approaching, and health officials are warning of a possible “Twindemic” of both COVID-19 and the flu, especially during the winter months, making vaccination against both diseases more important than ever.

It’s why Baltimore County is holding its annual Super Weekend flu vaccination clinic.

“We need to get our vaccines, not only for COVID but for our flu shots because we do not want a twindemic,” said Dr. Gregory Branch, Director of Health & Human Services for Baltimore County.

The County hosted four clinics on Saturday and on Sunday, Oct. 17, clinics are scheduled at the Drumcastle Government Center, Lansdowne Middle School, Middle River Middle School and Pikesville Middle School, from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We’re in all the different neighborhoods, I’m quite sure we’re in a neighborhood closest to you,” Dr. Branch said.

At Drumcastle Government Center Saturday, 97-year-old Doris Hawkins was there to get her flu shot, just like every year. Her daughter, Janic Green, drove her. Green said her mother looks forward to her shot and seeing the nurse who gives it, Colleen.

“Colleen looks forward to us and we look forward to seeing her,” Green said.

And as the flu season approaches, Doctor Branch said it’s important to remember the flu fact; “frequently wash your hands, always get your vaccination, cover your cough, take time off of work and school if you are sick and if you don’t get better, seek additional help,” he listed.

Although walk-ins are welcome, appointments are recommended to get a flu shot. Residents can book a slot by visiting baltimorecountymd.gov/flu or calling the Department of Health at 410-887-3816.