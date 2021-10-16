MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Germantown public library in Montgomery County reopened Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration.
The branch was closed for renovations and this event marked the official reopening.READ MORE: Lamar Jackson's No. 8 Retired At The University Of Louisville
“I am pleased the Germantown Library has now reopened its doors to the community,” said County Executive Elrich. “The entire facility has a more spacious, modern look while maintaining the warm, welcoming feel of a community library. The MCPL Refresh Program allows the branches to be refurbished and be updated at less cost and downtime than building new libraries. Come stop by and see the new look!”
Some of the new changes that came to the library when it was closed include new ergonomic sit-stand circulation and information desks, renovation of the new public restrooms, upgraded lighting and a new shelving area.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed In A Timonium Bowling Alley
“It is a pleasure to cut the ribbon for this newly refreshed Germantown Branch,” said Anita Vassallo, Director of Public Libraries. “Our library staff has worked hard to get the library ready, and the Department of General Services staff have done an outstanding job on the capital project improvements. The library looks great, and I know the Germantown area residents are going to enjoy the enhanced features.”
The Germantown refurbishment cost $1.1 million.
“The Department of General Services is pleased to return this refreshed library to its dedicated patrons who will enjoy this improved, updated building,” said David Dise, Department of General Services Director. “The ‘Library Refresh’ program keeps our branches modernized and in good repair while saving our residents tens of thousands of dollars.”MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 936 New Cases Reported As Key Metrics Still Decline
The library was made available to the public following the ceremony. For more information about the changes made to the library go to Germantown Library Refurbishment (montgomerycountymd.gov).