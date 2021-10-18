TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski proposed new legislation to help reduce commercial truck traffic on residential roads, officials said Monday.
The proposed legislation would reduce the high volume of commercial truck traffic in residential areas in Southeastern and Southwestern Baltimore County. Officials said the proposal is based on recommendations the County's Residential Truck Traffic Work Groud released in its final report last month.
"This new legislation equips Baltimore County to address longstanding community concerns about truck traffic on local roads and will help improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods in the process," Olszewski said. "The bill is possible because of our truck traffic work group, whose hard work has helped inform our efforts to support County residents on this issue."
Under the legislation, the use of vehicle height monitoring systems would be authorized to redirect large commercial vehicles and help enforce restrictions. The bill would also limit the county to operating no more than seven cameras at one time.
“For more than a year, a broad cross-section of stakeholders has worked together to review issues surrounding trucks traveling in residential areas,” said Louis Campion, President & CEO of the Maryland Motor Truck Association and member of the Baltimore County Residential Truck Traffic Work Group. “Maryland Motor Truck Association believes the recommendations of the Baltimore County Residential Truck Traffic Work Group, including the introduction of this legislation, offer a fair and balanced approach to ensure illegal traffic is enforced while also protecting access for trucks making legal deliveries in neighborhoods.”