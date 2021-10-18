BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are seeking public assistance in finding a man who has been missing since September, police said.
Shaquille Nangle, 25, was last seen around Bloomingdale and W.North Avenue around the 10th of September. Police said he was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts with sneakers.
Nangle is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 170 pounds.
Police said Nangle’s family is concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nangle is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or 911.