BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Alesha Henry.
Henry was last seen on Friday, Oct. 16 in the 4000 block of Ardely Ave. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 100 pounds. Loved ones are concerned about her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry is asked to call 443-984-7385 or 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip.