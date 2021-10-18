OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard says he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Baltimore County.
It happened shortly before noon near the intersection of Painters Mill Road and Grand Central Avenue in Owings Mills, a few miles from the team's practice facility, Ricard tweeted.
"Was just involved in a hit and run.. how your Monday going?" the fullback said.
Fortunately for him and Ravens nation, Ricard said he wasn’t hurt in the crash.
"I'm completely fine,' Ricard said. "Just got side swiped. If anyone saw a silver/gray car speed off after hitting me at the intersection of (Painters Mill Road) and (Grand Central Avenue) going into (Metro Crossing Apartments), let me know!"
If you know anything about the crash, we recommend letting Ricard know what’s up — oh, and also notifying the proper authorities.
I’m completely fine. Just got side swiped. If anyone saw a silver/gray car speed off after hitting me at the intersection of painters mills and grand central ave going into metro crossing apts, let me know!
