BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS Animal Shelter is asking for the public to help their rescued animals by donating new blankets and comforters.
The shelter took to Facebook on Monday asking for:
- Baby-sized blankets or swaddled
- Comforters (no feather-stuffed)
- Bath size towels
- Fleece blankets
- Cotton blankets
- Woven blankets
Donations can be dropped off or mailed to their adoption center. Drop off times are from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.