By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS Animal Shelter is asking for the public to help their rescued animals by donating new blankets and comforters.

The shelter took to Facebook on Monday asking for:

  • Baby-sized blankets or swaddled
  • Comforters (no feather-stuffed)
  • Bath size towels
  • Fleece blankets
  • Cotton blankets
  • Woven blankets

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to their adoption center. Drop off times are from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

 

