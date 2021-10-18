BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “BOLT DOWN,” reads Nic Cullison’s latest tattoo after the Ravens’ decisive Sunday win over the Chargers. He’s the dedicated Ravens fan getting a tattoo commemorating every Ravens win this season.
With a 5-1 streak, Cullison might run out of room on his thighs soon. His wife, who does permanent makeup, inks the victory celebrations.
BOLT DOWN! HUGE WIN FOR THE RAVENS! 5-1 #RavensFlock #RavensNation #NFL @Lj_era8 @cassie_calvert pic.twitter.com/MShax5BkJ0
— Nic Cullison (@Cullison11) October 17, 2021
Cullison told WJZ he's a lifelong Ravens fan.
"My dad and my whole family have raised me into a Ravens fan, you know, go into the game since a little kid, but no matter where I go, the Ravens are there, you know."
Cullison is hoping that his tat for wins strategy contracts a Super Bowl ring. And yes, he’s saving room for the biggest strokes of all, that Lombardi tattoo.