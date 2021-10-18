BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in west Baltimore overnight, police said.
Officers responded around 1 a.m. to North Fulton street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found two 22-year-old men, both shot multiple times.
Both men were hospitalized for treatment, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.