BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An Essex man was sentenced Monday to life in prison in the death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son, authorities said.
David Marvin Haas, 31, was previously convicted in late July of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
The young victim was found unresponsive in June 2019 by paramedics answering a call for service at an apartment in Essex. After multiple attempts to resuscitate the boy, authorities determined the child had been dead for some time.
An autopsy later found numerous injuries to the child's body, including blunt force trauma that left the child's pancreas torn in half.
The child’s death was ruled a homicide.
Authorities found Haas’ story about the boy drowning in the bathtub didn’t match up with the nature or extent of the child’s injuries.
In a statement, State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger praised Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer for handing down a sentence that would deter child abusers.
“I want to thank Judge Truffer for imposing a completely appropriate sentence and my thoughts are with all the people who loved this little boy and to all who will never be able to know him.”