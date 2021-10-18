HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Hundreds of Northrup Grumman employees gathered outside of the company’s Hanover, Maryland facility to protest the Biden administration’s sweeping federal vaccine mandate.
Starting December 8, more than 100 million federal employees and contractors are subject to the vaccine requirement ordered by the president.
“There are limited exceptions, but yeah, the expectation is that if you want to work in the federal government or be a contractor, you need to be vaccinated, unless you are eligible for one of the exemptions,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when the move was announced in September.
Workers WJZ talked to said they believe the mandate is unconstitutional.
“Mandates in general, upon, you know, free citizens of this country is unconstitutional,” said employee Michael Drodes. “And if it starts here, where does it end?”
"We have everything against the mandate, said employee Olivia Ravadge. "We should not be forced to put something in our body that we don't want to."
Another protest is scheduled for October 20. Northrup Grumman did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.