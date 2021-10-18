BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of Ja’Nyi Weeden, a 15-year-old Baltimore girl who was fatally shot in August.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in Weeden’s death, the Baltimore Police Department said Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether the unnamed teenager would be charged as an adult.

The shooting was initially reported about 12:55 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 3700 block of Gelston Drive in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers called to the scene that morning found Weeden shot multiple times, including at least once in the head, authorities said.

The 15-year-old was rushed to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she later died of her injuries.

As WJZ previously reported, neighbors recalled hearing six to eight gunshots ring out the morning of the shooting.

The girl’s death galvanized the community — with many, including Mayor Brandon Scott, calling for answers.

“Ja’Nyi’s life was taken before she was able to fully reach her potential,” Scott said at the time. “There were too many people nearby for no one to not know anything about who killed this young lady.”

