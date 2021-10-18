BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was critically injured early Monday morning after a crash with a box truck in east Baltimore, the Baltimore Firefighter’s Union said.
The crash happened between a car and a box truck around 4:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of E. North Avenue. The man had to be extracted from the car and was transported to a Hopkins facility, the union said.READ MORE: Covid-19 Numbers Are Getting Better. But Where They Go From Here Will Depend On Vaccinations, Fauci Says
The current condition of the man is unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
READ MORE: Colin Powell, Military Leader And First Black US Secretary Of State, Dies After Complications From COVID-19
430a #BMORESBravest used @HolmatroRescue to extricate a critically injured male from a car involved in a crash with a truck in the 2000 blk of E North Av. #BCFDEMS transported to @HopkinsMedicine. Expect delays North Av from Castle to Washington #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/Sak9dmgec0
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 18, 2021
MORE NEWS: Vaccine Policy For Baltimore City Employees Begins Monday