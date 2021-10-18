CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Breaking, crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was critically injured early Monday morning after a crash with a box truck in east Baltimore, the Baltimore Firefighter’s Union said.

The crash happened between a car and a box truck around 4:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of E. North Avenue. The man had to be extracted from the car and was transported to a Hopkins facility, the union said.

The current condition of the man is unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff