ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Lawmakers introduced new legislation Monday in an effort to reduce witness intimidation and better protect those who testify in court.
The Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act would establish and strengthen witness protection programs through competitive grants to local and state jurisdictions.
The proposed legislation would authorize the U.S. Attorney General to distribute $150 million in grants over five years for national programs to protect witnesses in violent felony cases.
Read the bill below:
