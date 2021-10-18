ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nine nursing homes or congregate living facilities have 100% fully vaccinated taffers, while nearly 100 other facilities across the state have reached a rate of 91% or better, according weekly data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday.
“More than 88 percent of Maryland nursing home staff have received at least one dose of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “By getting vaccinated, they have taken the most important step they can during this pandemic to protect both themselves and our elderly loved ones they care for every day.”READ MORE: Boy, 16, Charged In Murder Of 15-Year-Old Ja'Nyi Weeden, Police Say
On the opposite end of the spectrum, 10 facilities reported 71% of their caretakers or fewer have gotten at least one shot. The worst rate is Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods at 49%.
Eight facilities did not submit sufficient data, the health department said.
The update comes after the state health department instituted new guidelines requiring caretakers and staff at nursing homes and congregate living facilities to get their first shot by Sept. 1. Those who don’t will face regular testing and health screenings.READ MORE: A Baltimore County Man Won The Lottery For A Third Time
“The handful of nursing facilities in the state that still have significant numbers of staff who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are risking the health of staff and residents who are vaccinated,” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “We will continue to impose penalties on them until they comply.”
Below are some of the best and worst performers, according to the department.
Facilities at 100%:
- St. Mary’s Nursing Center
- Fairland Center
- St. Elizabeth Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
- Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Overlea Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Autumn Ridge at North Oaks
- Carriage Hill Bethesda
- Bedford Court Healthcare Center
- Franklin Woods Center
- Maplewood Park Place
- Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane
- Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home
- Maryland Baptist Aged Home
- Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick
- Broadmead
- Roland Park Place
Lowest Ranking Facilities:
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods = 49%
- Dennett Road Manor = 55%
- Cumberland Healthcare Center = 56%
- Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 60%
- St. Joseph’s Ministries = 62%
- Coffman Nursing Home = 62%
- Calvert County Nursing Center = 65%
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Parkville = 66%
- Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 66%
- Charlotte Hall Veterans Home = 66%
- Complete Care at Corsica Hills = 68%
- Hagerstown Healthcare Center = 68%
- Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus = 69%
- Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 69%
- Snow Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 69%
- The Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place = 71%
- Manokin Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare = 71%
For more details, visit the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard.