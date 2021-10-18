BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said Alesha Henry was found safe.
Cancel the lookout for Alesha Henry. She has been located and is safe https://t.co/pBXYZcAe3J
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 19, 2021
READ MORE: Amazon Plans To Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers For The Holidays
**ORIGINAL POST, 10/18/21 5:31 P.M.**
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Alesha Henry.READ MORE: Tractor-Trailer Driver Arrested For Fleeing Police, Traveling In Wrong Direction On I-95
Henry was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 16 in the 4000 block of Ardely Ave. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 100 pounds. Loved ones are concerned about her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry is asked to call 443-984-7385 or 911.MORE NEWS: MVA To Provide Birth Certificates At Select Branches
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip.