By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Alesha Henry, Baltimore, Maryland, Missing Teen, Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said Alesha Henry was found safe.

 

**ORIGINAL POST, 10/18/21 5:31 P.M.**

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Alesha Henry.

Henry was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 16 in the 4000 block of Ardely Ave. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 100 pounds. Loved ones are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry is asked to call 443-984-7385 or 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip.

