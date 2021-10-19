BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The District Court for Baltimore City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
The vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. at the Hargrove Building at 700 East Patapsco Ave.
No appointment is required for the clinic, which is open to the public and completely free of charge.
The clinic is being hosted in partnership with the Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Taskforce.
Attendees can get their first or second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Certain individuals may also qualify to get their booster doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.