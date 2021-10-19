COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a series of attempted ATM thefts. The latest one happened early Tuesday morning.

Baltimore County Police are looking into whether all of the cases are related. Three suspects

There have been four ATMs targeted in Baltimore County in the last 10 days.

“How are you going to open it up?” Middle River resident Freddie Bullock asked. “How are you going to get the money out? Unless you got dynamite.”

Just after midnight on Tuesday, one was ripped from the wall of the WesBanco Banking Center in Cockeysville. The suspects were not successful.

“There is a lot of traffic right here, through York Road and especially Scott Adam [Road],” Cockeysville resident Ashley Galden said. “There’s a lot of communities here. So, it’s very interesting.”

Baltimore County Police said officers noticed three suspects attempting to steal the ATM. The suspects ran. One of them was arrested.

“Craziness,” Bullock said. “People are getting ridiculous out here–stealing ATMs, robbing banks, robbing you. It’s not safe out here. You’ve got to be careful.”

This is just the latest ATM targeted in our area, there were two hit in the county last week and a third on Oct 9.

Baltimore City has dealing with the same issue over the last couple months, one was targeted there last week.

In some cases, the suspects got away with the machine.

Baltimore County Police said at least seven ATMs have been stolen this year, down from 37 stolen last year. We asked police if these cases are connected.

“That’s certainly something that our detectives are investigating, but as far as making any connection at this point, we’re not there yet,” Baltimore County Police Director of Public Affairs Joy Stewart said.

Police have been offering security surveys for businesses to help prevent them from being targeted.

A woman who owns a business near where the latest attempted theft happened is concerned.

“Next to us, like, literally next to us, and it just really worried me. And then, Should I stay here? Should I leave in the future?” said Shala Barfar, owner of Shala’s Holistic Wellness.

Police are searching for the two other suspects they believe were involved with the attempted theft here last night.