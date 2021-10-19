CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Lutherville, Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police request public assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl missing since Monday.

Fereyn McFadden was last seen on Folkstone Road in Lutherville at an unspecified time Monday.

She is five feet seven inches and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you’ve seen McFadden or know her whereabouts, call 911 or 410-307-2020.

