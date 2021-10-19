BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police request public assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl missing since Monday.
Fereyn McFadden was last seen on Folkstone Road in Lutherville at an unspecified time Monday.
🚨#MISSING: 13 year-old Fereyn McFadden, 5’7, 110lbs, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She was last seen on 10/18/21 on Folkstone Rd in Lutherville. Her destination is unknown. If seen/ have info call 911 or 410-307-2020. 📣Please Share! pic.twitter.com/G8vKZTFUFT
She is five feet seven inches and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
If you've seen McFadden or know her whereabouts, call 911 or 410-307-2020.