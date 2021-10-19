BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NBA great Carmelo Anthony is kicking off the league’s 75th season with a little bit of local flair.
Jordan Brand designed a 1-of-1 pair of Air Jordan I Low shoes for the Los Angeles Lakers forward that combine his love of crabs and Old Bay seasoning. The low-cut “Baltimore Crab” sneakers feature a palette of orange, brown and yellow with a swoosh of light blue.READ MORE: Baltimore County Public Schools, County Officials, To Honor Amy Caprio With Unity Playground
The box is stylized like the iconic Old Bay tin and points to some of Anthony’s career highlights, such as his NCAA Championship with Syracuse, three gold medals with USA Basketball and multiple NBA All-Star appearances–feats that are also featured in the insole of the shoes, according to Nike.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Investigating Series Of Attempted ATM Thefts
While Anthony was born in Brooklyn, New York, his family moved to Baltimore when he was 8 years old. He later attended Towson Catholic High School.
Anthony signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in August, joining a star-studded roster that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers open the season Tuesday night with a home game against the Golden State Warriors.MORE NEWS: Howard County Awarded $7.7M More In Rental & Utility Aid